Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.62-8.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.8-82.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.59 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.62-8.67 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $137.36. 190,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,914,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $344.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.83. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.18.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

