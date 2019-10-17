Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America restated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.18.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $137.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,655,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,914,057. The company has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.83. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

