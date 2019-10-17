Jolley Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.2% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 72.3% during the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a market cap of $195.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares in the company, valued at $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.96.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

