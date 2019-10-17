Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 1,225 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVL)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LVL) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,942,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF stock opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. Invesco S&P Global Dividend Opportunities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1051 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

