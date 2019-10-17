Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $277,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $8,295,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $345,000.

Shares of VV opened at $137.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.06. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $107.34 and a 1 year high of $138.97.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.557 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

