JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €58.40 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €58.40 ($67.91) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €57.98 ($67.42).

FRA FRE opened at €44.79 ($52.08) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €46.52. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

