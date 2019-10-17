JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $265.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $265.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Apple to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $235.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.19.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $234.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,065.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $238.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $14,797,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total transaction of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,749 shares of company stock worth $91,773,322 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 31,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 33,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 24,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 3,975 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 102,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.