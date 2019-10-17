JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Announces Earnings Results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $119.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

