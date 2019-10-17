JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $119.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $121.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

