JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust (LON:JMI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust PLC (LON:JMI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 237 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04), with a volume of 25328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230.50 ($3.01).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust’s payout ratio is -0.19%.

The stock has a market capitalization of $182.07 million and a P/E ratio of -9.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 222.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 196.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About JPMorgan Smaller Cos Inv Trust (LON:JMI)

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

