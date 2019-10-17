Kansas City Southern (KSU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kansas City Southern to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $134.29 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $135.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam J. Godderz sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total transaction of $173,930.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,378 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $136.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.29.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

