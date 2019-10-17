Karpus Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 73.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Oracle by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,466 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,800,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $150,436,000 after buying an additional 172,115 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 176,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.38.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $185.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.73. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,374.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $40,792,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.