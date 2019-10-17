Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Short Interest Update

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,460,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the August 30th total of 30,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.9 days. Approximately 12.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE KDP remained flat at $$27.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 814,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $35.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 3,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.65 per share, with a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Andrew Loucks bought 18,554 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $525,263.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,456,590 shares of company stock worth $4,062,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 91.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.7% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

