Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) Short Interest Update

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the August 30th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 268,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE KEG traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 118,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,178. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.38. Key Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 4.40.

Get Key Energy Services alerts:

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 614.21% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $112.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Key Energy Services will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEG shares. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $46,000. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Key Energy Services by 46.9% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Key Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.