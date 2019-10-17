KeyCorp Lowers Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Price Target to $9.00

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JAG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Shares of NYSE:JAG opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Jagged Peak Energy has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $53,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 452,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 14.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

