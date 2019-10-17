KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,056. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.96.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

