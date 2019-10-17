KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.58.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,056. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 19.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 61.1% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $301,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

