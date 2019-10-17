KickCoin Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One KickCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Kucoin and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00229168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.97 or 0.01098010 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00030459 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00087900 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Bancor Network, IDEX, Kucoin, YoBit, Mercatox, Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

