Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $25,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.41. 94,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.63. The company has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $143.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

