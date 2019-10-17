Kina Securities (ASX:KSL) Shares Up 1.4%

Kina Securities Ltd (ASX:KSL)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as A$1.46 ($1.04) and last traded at A$1.43 ($1.01), 400,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.41 ($1.00).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$1.29.

In other news, insider Paul Hutchinson bought 25,000 shares of Kina Securities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$31,875.00 ($22,606.38).

About Kina Securities (ASX:KSL)

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services in Papua New Guinea. It provides share brokerage, investment management, asset financing, and corporate advisory services. The company operates through three segments: Banking & Finance, Wealth Management, and Corporate.

