Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will report $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $39.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Knight Equity initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $58,091.04. Also, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $156,892.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $387,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,940,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,290,000 after buying an additional 319,842 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,982,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,477,000 after buying an additional 49,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,534,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,076,000 after buying an additional 467,967 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,904,000 after buying an additional 293,814 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 787,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,263. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $23.27 and a 12 month high of $39.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

