Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knoll (NYSE:KNL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Knoll Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of branded office furniture products and textiles, serves clients worldwide. Their commitment to innovation and modern design has yielded a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to provide enduring value and help clients shape their workplaces with imagination and vision. “

Get Knoll alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on KNL. ValuEngine lowered Knoll from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Knoll from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.33.

KNL traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,972. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.45. Knoll has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.35.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.13 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Knoll will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

In other news, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 10,000 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 518,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,075,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew B. Cogan sold 4,305 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,305 shares of company stock valued at $464,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knoll by 5.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 3.3% during the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 4.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 2.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knoll by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 502,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knoll (KNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.