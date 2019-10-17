KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. KNOT Offshore Partners has a payout ratio of 75.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,089. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $638.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $70.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNOP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

