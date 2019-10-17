Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RDSMY. ABN Amro lowered Koninklijke DSM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke DSM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke DSM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.