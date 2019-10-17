Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.85. 26,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,900. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.23. Kornit Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $32.69.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.91 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

