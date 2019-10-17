Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $434.36 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) will announce sales of $434.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kronos Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $437.00 million and the lowest is $431.71 million. Kronos Worldwide posted sales of $410.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kronos Worldwide.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRO. ValuEngine upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other Kronos Worldwide news, insider Andrew B. Nace purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,164.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert D. Graham purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $53,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $177,285. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 40,773.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KRO opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.94. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.