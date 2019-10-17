KZ Cash Tops One Day Volume of $29.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. KZ Cash has a market cap of $25,008.00 and $29.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KZ Cash

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

