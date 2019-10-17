L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

L.B. Foster Co (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the August 30th total of 115,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 116.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth $216,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth $352,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in L.B. Foster by 6.7% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. 18,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,947. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $216.57 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $200.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

