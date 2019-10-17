Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 22,260 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 248.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.11% of Lumber Liquidators worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Knowles bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,017.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael L. Reeves bought 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $123,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at $371,329.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $288.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

