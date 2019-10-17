Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 542.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the second quarter valued at $26,274,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 27.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,847,000 after acquiring an additional 66,276 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 27.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,697,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,102 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE opened at $415.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $260.03 and a 52 week high of $441.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.11.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $473.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chemed news, Director Walter L. Krebs sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.41, for a total transaction of $1,252,493.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.80, for a total transaction of $5,001,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,815,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,035 shares of company stock valued at $23,442,542. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.25.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

