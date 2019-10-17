Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDY. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 764.7% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 534.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INDY stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $39.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

