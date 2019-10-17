Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.47% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,394,000.

CSF stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $46.06.

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

