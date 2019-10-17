Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tilray by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Tilray by 1,177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tilray by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLRY. Benchmark decreased their target price on Tilray from $200.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on Tilray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen set a $60.00 target price on Tilray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

TLRY stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $159.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 121.73% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 373.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

