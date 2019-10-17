Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 537,031 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,031 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 30.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 111,199 shares in the last quarter. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 161.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 81.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,978,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 889,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 77.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Shares of RAD stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.