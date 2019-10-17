Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) PT Set at CHF 48 by UBS Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 48 price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 59 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America set a CHF 60 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 52 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 56.05.

Lafargeholcim has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.