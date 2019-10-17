Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Short Interest Update

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. CJS Securities raised Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Lantheus alerts:

In other Lantheus news, Director Tudor Brown sold 20,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $510,292.17. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 25,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $541,660.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,681,119.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,823. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 126.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lantheus by 18.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Lantheus by 238.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.04. 71,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. Lantheus has a one year low of $12.59 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $730.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.72 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 11.20%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.