Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 216113 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 million and a P/E ratio of -6.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31.

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

In other news, Director John Geoffrey Booth bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$366,477.25. Insiders acquired 228,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,080 over the last quarter.

About Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM)

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Westmoreland property located in Queensland, Australia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Murphy Uranium Tenements in the Northern Territory of Australia. Laramide Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.