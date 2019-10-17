Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) PT Set at $4.50 by Williams Capital

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) has been given a $4.50 target price by Williams Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Williams Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LPI. Credit Suisse Group raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.83 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Laredo Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $505.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 40.05%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Laredo Petroleum’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 69,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $192,852.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $80,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

