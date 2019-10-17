Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) Price Target Lowered to C$2.20 at HC Wainwright

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Largo Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Largo Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Largo Resources has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.81.

Largo Resources Company Profile

Largo Resources Ltd. is a natural resource development and exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: mine properties, and exploration and evaluation properties.

