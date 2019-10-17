Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Deutsche Bank upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Argus cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $4,010,686.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $57.54. The stock had a trading volume of 109,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,569,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.78. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $47.39 and a twelve month high of $69.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

