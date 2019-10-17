Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post sales of $103.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $101.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $407.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.39 million to $409.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $437.90 million, with estimates ranging from $418.60 million to $457.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.72 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 30,025 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $569,574.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 10,500 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $199,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,514.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,226 shares of company stock worth $1,804,647 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $153,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.55. 1,201,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 88.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $21.58.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

