Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) versus Natcore Technology (NASDAQ:NTCXF) Financial Contrast

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natcore Technology has a beta of 7.66, suggesting that its stock price is 666% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Natcore Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 3.98% 17.47% 7.61% Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lattice Semiconductor and Natcore Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 0 5 0 3.00 Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $15.92, indicating a potential downside of 17.87%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Natcore Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $398.80 million 6.45 -$26.32 million $0.22 88.09 Natcore Technology N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Natcore Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lattice Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Natcore Technology on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, UHD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation sells its products directly to end customers; and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Natcore Technology Company Profile

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.