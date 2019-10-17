Leading Edge Materials (CVE:LEM) Shares Down 15%

Leading Edge Materials Corp (CVE:LEM) fell 15% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, 134,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 124,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile (CVE:LEM)

Leading Edge Materials Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for graphite, lithium, rare earth elements, and cobalt. The company's flagship project is the Woxna project that comprises 4 exploitation mining concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg with an area totaling 146.71 hectares located near the town of Edsbyn, Sweden.

