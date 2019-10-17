Leerink Swann Initiates Coverage on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Analysts at Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. First Analysis boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 106.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its 200-day moving average is $77.64. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. Repligen had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 12,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total value of $996,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,384,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.