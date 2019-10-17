Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 12 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $991,361,000 after acquiring an additional 38,536 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $5,342,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,224,242,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,777.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,773.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1,846.61.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2,225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 target price (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,258.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

