Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 1,878 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $78.37. 1,846,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,637. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $81.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.42.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.