Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

BATS ITA traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $222.45. The company had a trading volume of 26,937 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.40. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.5853 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.