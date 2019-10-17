Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.72. 8,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,325. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.62 and a 12-month high of $113.63.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.6575 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.