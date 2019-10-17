Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.24

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.24 and traded as high as $15.83. Leon’s Furniture shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 2,080 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.24. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$560.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leon’s Furniture Ltd. will post 1.3099999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, insider Antomel Limited sold 1,535,472 shares of Leon’s Furniture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.25, for a total value of C$23,415,948.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,548,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$160,865,723. Insiders sold a total of 1,535,872 shares of company stock worth $23,422,243 in the last ninety days.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile (TSE:LNF)

Leon’s Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, mattresses, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon’s; The Brick; The Brick Mattress Store; and The Brick Outlet. Finally,

with the Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside the Appliance Canada banner, we are also the country’s largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies.

