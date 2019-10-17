Levolution (LEVL) Price Reaches $0.28

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Levolution token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003515 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and P2PB2B. Levolution has a market cap of $6.69 million and approximately $109,568.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded down 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Levolution Token Profile

Levolution is a token. It launched on January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,526,720 tokens. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Levolution

Levolution can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

